Hotly contested matches on sunny Saturday

A mixture of league and cup matches took place in baking heat across the country on Saturday June 4.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round

Southern Section

Kilmallie 2 Inveraray 4

Inveraray claimed the remaining place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals when they beat Kilmallie 4-2 in their 3pm throw-up at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie showed their higher league status when an early double from Stuart Callison on 13 and 26 minutes twice punished the Inveraray defence for not clearing their lines and secured a 2-0 lead.

However, when referee Iain Kennedy awarded Inveraray a 28-minute penalty, pointing to the spot when Lewis Montgomery’s run forward was abruptly ended inside the D, Fraser Watt stepped up to score.

Lewis Montgomery levelled the tie on 39 minutes, with Fraser Watt providing a low cross, to make it 2-2 at the interval.

The second half was only a minute old when Fraser Watt got his second with a shot from distance to put Inveraray 3-2 ahead.

Kilmallie pressed hard for a leveller and the outcome remained in the balance until 88 minutes when Lewis Montgomery got his second goal of the afternoon with a low strike into the corner of the net to make it 4-2.

Just a minute after the goal, Kilmallie’s Sandy Corrigan was sent off.

Inveraray’s reward is a Tulloch Homes quarter-final tie at Lovat.

Mowi Premiership

Fort William 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

Fort William notched their first league win of the season; beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 in their 3pm throw up at An Aird to move out of the relegation zone.

Fort William included Bryan Simpson in their attack.

GMA travelled without their former Kinlochshiel contingent of John Don MacKenzie, Oliver MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill as well as Ryan Harrison.

The home side made a bright start, creating two chances in the first 5 minutes. The first saw Calum Shepherd play the ball on to Bryan Simpson who fired narrowly wide of the keeper’s left post.

Then Arran MacPhee turned his marker but his shot from the penalty spot went over the bar.

So it was against the run of play that GMA took an 8-minute lead. Following a clearance out of defence, John McNulty turned Astie Cameron in midfield and he found Ewen Fraser on the left. Fraser still had plenty to do but he ran past his opponent before sending a fierce shot inside keeper Paul MacKay’s left post.

The goal seemed to add to Fort William’s determination and they pulled level just a couple of minutes later. A good ball from Astie Cameron on the left came to Victor Smith who found Lewis Morrison on the right and his smooth strike went in at the keeper’s right post.

Both teams went after the next goal and it was the Glasgow side who regained the lead with a well worked goal on the stroke ok half-time. Buckshee forward Stewart Grant played the ball to Ewen Fraser who found John McNulty on the right. McNulty whipped a shot from a tight angle which hit the inside of the keeper’s right post before crossing the line for what was a truly fine goal.

Fort William made a good start to the second half and on 50 minutes, a good pass from Victor Smith on the right came to Ali MacRae and he volleyed over the bar from 20 yards.

However the equaliser was only delayed by 3 minutes as a half-clearance out of the GMA defence allowed Bryan Simpson the chance to pounce and he beat keeper Jonathon Oates from 15 yards.

John McNulty and Ewen Fraser combined well for the visitors on the hour. Fraser peeled away from his marker but Paul MacKay saved his low shot before clearing the danger.

The winning goal came on 64 minutes when Victor Smith won possession on the left and he sent a good shot goalwards. Jonathon Oates saved but the rebound fell to Bryan Simpson inside the box and he calmly slotted the ball home to make it 3-2.

Bryan Simpson put in a great shift up front and was arguably the best player on show. The home side were also well served by Mark Grant and Astie Cameron, who were both solid in defence, and Calum Shepherd who controlled the centre line at times.

John McNulty and Ewen Fraser were best for GMA.

Mowi South Division 1

Kyles Athletic 0 Glasgow Mid Argyll 5

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors were 5-0 victors against the Kyles Athletic juniors at Tighnabruaich.

Former Lochcarron player Ross Brown gave GMA a 12 minute lead with the only goal of the first half.

Seb MacMillan doubled their advantage a minute after the restart with Cailean MacInnes making it 3-0 just a minute later.

Nick Lavin and Seb MacMillan both scored around 15 minutes from time to make it 5-0 and the Glasgow side go second in the division.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 1 Aberdour 1

Kilmory and the Aberdour second team drew 1-1 at MacRae Park.

Both goals came late in the game with Nairn Jackson giving Kilmory a 75 minute lead only for Eoin Burns to level 5 minutes from time.

Inveraray 2 Strachur-Dunoon 0

The Inveraray juniors were 2-0 winners against Strachur-Dunoon at the Winterton.

Inveraray’s Nicholas Crawford was suspended but that didn’t hold the hosts back as Neil Campbell struck twice on 10 and 25 minutes to seal victory.

BBC ALBA will screen the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final between Glasgow Mid-Argyll and Kyles Athletic on Saturday June 25.

Live coverage begins at 4pm as holders Kyles Athletic look to defend their crown at Peterson Park, Glasgow. The final is being held in its namesake city for the first time since 2010 and sees Mid-Argyll playing in their first Challenge Cup Final in 35 years.

The match will be presented by Calum MacAulay, with Hugh Dan MacLennan providing commentary once more.

no_a23InverarayTeam01. The Inveraray team gather post match to celebrate their victory. Photo Stephen Lawson.

no_a23InverarayShinty01. Inveraray’s Fraser Watt displays some fine stick work to keep Kilmallie’s Ryan Stewart at bay. Photo Stephen Lawson.

no_a23StrachurShintyAndrewSinclair01. Inveraray were 2-0 winners against Strachur-Dunoon at the Winterton. Photo Andrew Sinclair.