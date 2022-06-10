A sunny, colourful celebration for the Platinum Jubilee

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was a weekend of sun and shining community spirit as Mid Argyll came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod attended a myriad of events in village halls, on hilltops, in gardens and on bunting-clad streets.

She told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The sun was not the only thing blazing across Argyll and Bute for the Platinum Jubilee weekend. There were beacons on our shores, our coastline and our hilltops – joining together on Thursday evening as part of that spectacular Commonwealth-wide chain of fire.

‘A pipe tune composed right here in Argyll and Bute was played all over the world in the Queen’s honour- the wonderful Diu Regnare, the creation of world champion Inveraray Pipe Major Stuart Liddell.

‘Local businesses decked their windows and shopfronts and staff enjoyed dressing up for the occasion. People tried their hand at the Platinum Pudding, and baked cupcakes in royal colours to share.

‘Communities came together for street parties, for lunches, for children’s competitions and for all sorts of happy, colourful celebrations, all with one thing in common; honouring the incredible 70 years of service given to the country by Her Majesty the Queen.

‘It was a pleasure to be able to attend just some of these wonderful community events and to join with local people in celebrating this unique, historic Platinum Jubilee.

‘From providing one of its key musical highlights through to another tremendous display of community spirit, Argyll and Bute can rightly be proud of its contribution to honouring HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.’

Lochside Lochgilphead

The royal celebrations brought friends back together for the first time since lockdown when the service users at Lochside, Lochgilphead gathered for their Jubilee event.

A spokesperson for Lochside said: ‘The people we support hosted a party at Lochside for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This is the first time we have all been together since Covid.

‘We had music and a percussion session by the Easy club, we also had a scavenger hunt and a big jubilee sing along. The people we support loved being back with friends and really enjoyed their day.

‘We would like to thank Tesco Express Lochgilphead for their donations and Mary’s Meals for their donation of hats for us all to wear.’

Minard

Minard may have a small community, but that didn’t stop the village from hosting a huge double celebration on Saturday.

Not only did they mark HM The Queen’s 70-year reign, they invited a local celebrity to open a dedicated Jubilee Community Garden.

Amanda Duffy Brown, co-ordinator of the appeal group Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine, and a former resident of the village, was invited along to the garden party to perform the official opening ceremony in recognition of her support of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the community said it had been a unanimous decision to ask Amanda as everyone in the village was so proud of the work she was doing for Ukraine.

Amanda was overwhelmed when she was asked to open the garden for the Minard community.

‘My family has lived in the village for 40 years and it was a privilege to be asked on behalf of the Ukraine Appeal, to open the Jubilee Garden. I am delighted to still be part of this amazing village that I grew up in and loved as a child,’ she said.

The Jubilee Garden sits above the foreshore overlooking Loch Fyne and was created by volunteers who gave their skills and time to design a peaceful seating area for locals and visitors to enjoy.

A commemorative plaque will be installed at a later date to mark the occasion.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers

The sun shone for an afternoon of fun and fundraising by the lifeline charity Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers.

The tea party with raffle and bottle stall was held on Saturday June 4 in Ardrishaig’s north hall.

The tea was provided by bakers from Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead and across Mid Argyll.

The event ended with the judging of the Bonnie Bonnet competition – a hard decision for the charity’s chair Malcolm MacDonald.

Charity spokesperson Sheila Groat said: ‘Not only did we raise more than £700 but we raised the profile of our small charity and we hope to see new clients and new drivers joining us over the coming months.

‘For a small charity like MATV, this is a huge amount and allows us to continue helping local people. Grateful thanks to everyone for their generosity.’

Furnace

Furnace village hall was packed to capacity on the evening of Friday June 3 as it seemed the entire village had turned out for the Jubilee Grand Auction.

There was an air of hushed anticipation as auctioneer Kenny Miller and assistant Mark Boston took their places surrounded by an array of objects, ranging from a turned and polished wooden oak bowl to hand-made jewellery and oil paintings of local scenes.

The evening quickly turned to one of fun and laughter as Kenny played the audience to perfection, hecklers emerged and there were moments of high tension as the bidding for some items went into the high hundreds.

Andy Henderson, one of the organisers, said: ‘The whole evening went better than we could ever have hoped.

‘We raised £4,200 for charities to be split between the hall fund and a Ukrainian refugee charity; that’s simply amazing for a small village like ours and a real tribute to our community.

‘I would like to thank to all the individuals and businesses that donated items and experiences, to everyone who made a bid, whether successful of not and to everyone who put their time, effort and skills into making the whole evening so enjoyable.’

Tayvallich

Tayvallich’s Right Royal Garden Party on Sunday June 5 comprised a bouncy castle, pottery painting, a hat competition and an enormous banana split for everyone to share.

One of the organisers, Louise Logue, said: ‘Thanks to everyone for joining in the fun of our jubilee celebration. All the generous people contributed more than £800 to cover expenses, so there will be quite a bit over to share between Tayvallich Hall and North Knapdale Church.

‘And a massive thank you to everyone who stayed behind to put away the marquees.’

Mid Argyll SWI

The ladies of Mid Argyll Scottish Women’s Institutes celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee in style with an afternoon tea attended by special guest Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod.

On Thursday June 2 the ladies gathered at the Cairnbaan Hotel to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Catherine Smith, president of the group which represents Lochgilphead, Ford and Kilmichael institutes, thanked everyone for attending in all their finery and sharing in such a happy occasion. While enjoying the royal toast and the vintage-themed spread memories were shared of previous celebrations.

Lochgair

Lochgair was decked in handmade bunting and flags for its Jubilee street party on Saturday June 4.

Piping was provided by Heather McGee and the high number of locals attending enjoyed barbecues and demonstrations of Thai Chi, and Scottish Country Dancing.

Lochgair resident Allan Redpath said: ‘The rare cloudless skies and warm weather greatly enhanced the party atmosphere and a jolly good time was had by all.’

Tarbert

Following the lighting of the Tarbert beacon on June 2, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tea Party was held on the village’s shoreside on Saturday June 4 and attracted a crowd of locals, a load of home baking and a wealth of donations.

Organiser Aggie Dennis said: ‘Fantastic is the watch-word for the weather, venue crew and cake.

‘Special thanks to Derek Guy at the Co-op for providing everything we needed to make the sandwiches and all the tea, coffee and sugar too.

‘It was a fantastic turnout from the community and we raised in excess of £700 which will be split between local charities.

‘All in all a fantastic day with fantastic community spirit.’

Kilberry

The Kilberry Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5 featured the Loch Fyne Pipe Band, picnics and a host of competitions including miniature royal gardens and members of the royal family modelled from fruit and vegetables.

The Kilberry Big Jubilee Lunch was bathed in sunshine and great community spirit.