Volunteers ensure regatta success

After long years of cancellations and Covid restrictions Tarbert was delighted to welcome sailors and spectators back to the waters of Loch Fyne last weekend.

From Friday June 3 to Monday June 6 the village hosted the Tarbert Regatta with wall-to-wall sunshine and a host of shoreside activities.

The new harbour facilities, incredible weather and a new shoreside amenity area all contributed to improving the event for everyone involved, but the overriding success of the regatta was the army of shoreside supporters who gave their time willingly and freely despite having been against a backdrop of uncertainty and setbacks.

Chair of Tarbert Enterprise Company John Hardie was delighted to welcome this highly anticipated event to the village.

He said: ‘This is exactly what Tarbert needed and I’m thrilled to start our 2022 festival season in style.

‘Tarbert did what Tarbert does best – pulling together to put on a show that Scotland can be proud of. Even the weather was on our side – the sun didn’t just have its hat on – it had its sailor’s cap on.

‘As well as the three-day regatta, Tarbert also hosted its own Platinum Jubilee celebration, to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, with a tea-party at the harbour marquee to which everyone was invited.

‘While the phrase ‘too many to mention’ is certainly appropriate, there are some people who really do need to be mentioned for their unstinting determination to make sure the Tarbert Regatta went without a hitch.

‘These include Clyde Cruising Club’s commodore Geoff Crowley and Johnnie Redman, as well as Tarbert Enterprise Company director Malcolm MacDonald.

‘Our outstanding hospitality team was headed by Rachel Edwards. Big Vern, and the Shootahs and Scott MacDonald, are responsible for making sure there were lots of sore feet and hoarse voices from all the singing and dancing in the marquee.

‘Thanks from all us to John Hunt, the lone piper and the Loch Fyne Pipe Band for their entertainment, the Jubilee party organisers, the model yachts and the fireworks team.’