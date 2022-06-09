Anti-social incidents decrease but violent crime has risen

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour have fallen dramatically in Argyll and West Dunbartonshire according to the latest data from Police Scotland.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour reported by the public fell by a quarter in the period from April 1 2021 to March 31 2022 compared to the previous year with reports down from 13,354 to 9,856.

Performance data published by Police Scotland on Thursday June 2 also shows overall reported crime is slightly down across the division, dropping from 6,724 in 2020/21 to 6,333 in 2021/22.

However, reports of violent crime and sexual crime increased over the period with non sexual violence rising from 235 to 279 and sexual crime reports going up from 435 to 465 over the same period.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff said: ‘The past year has been exceptional for policing as the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt and to impact on criminality within communities.

‘However, the reduction in overall crime across Argyll and West Dunbartonshire is to be welcomed. We are committed to continuing engagement within our communities and to listening and acting on what people are telling us concerns them most.

‘People told us anti-social behaviour was having a significant impact on their sense of safety and quality of life. We listened and have run a number of operations in recent months targeting this issue and this action is reflected in the latest data.

‘We will continue to target anti-social behaviour as we move into the summer. People’s engagement with us and their feedback is crucial in developing policing plans and in continuing to build public confidence in the service we provide.

‘We will also continue to focus our efforts to reduce violent and sexual crime across the division. Increased reporting can be an indicator of people’s confidence in reporting these offences to the police.

‘People are telling us we are delivering a consistent service and have welcomed increased visibility and presence in those areas where it is needed. I would like to encourage the public to continue engaging with us which will help us deliver the service they want.’

The 2021-22 Q4 Performance Report was presented at the Scottish Police Authority policing performance committee on June 7.