Announcements – June 10, 2022

RUBY WEDDING

ANDERSON – MCKERRAL – On June 11, 1982 at the Ardshiel Hotel by the Rev. J R H Cormack, Jimmy to Shona. Present address: 2 Flemings Land, Campbeltown.

DEATH

MCNEILL – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig on June 1, 2022, Catherine McNeill née Graham, in her 79th year, of Tigh Beg, Minard. Principal of the Millburn Veterinary Practice, Coleraine. Beloved and loving wife of Leonard; much loved mother of Lorna and Judith; adored ‘Gran McNeill’ of Molly, Megan, Effie and Irah; dearly loved sister of Lorna. Much respected mother-in-law of Paul. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service was held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, Minard on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Catherine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

KENNEDY – Aileen and the family of the late Donald Kennedy, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all involved in his care and to Rev Dorothy Wallace for her comforting services, pastoral care and guidance, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Commodore Inn for an excellent purvey and to all who paid their last respects at Inveraray Parish Church and Cardross Crematorium. Donations for Dementia UK raised £260.

MITCHELL – The family of the late Alistair Mitchell would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, gifts and flowers. Thank you to the Rev Gary McIntyre for conducting the service, to TA Blair Funeral Directors for their caring and professional service and to the Argyll Hotel for hospitality. Thanks also to Maggie Wilkieson and the Kintyre Community Nurses team for their excellent care of Alistair during his illness. We would also like to thank those who paid their respects at the church, along the route and at the cemetery. We are very grateful for the generous donations to the retiral collection which raised £842.56 for the Kintyre Community Nurses team and the Macmillan nurses, Kintyre Locality.

SHAW – The family of the late Mary Shaw would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, visits, phone calls and messages received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the home care teams and the staff of Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention to Mary, whilst at home and in the hospital. Grateful thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for visiting and for his comforting and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements; to Iain Campbell for piping and to the Galley of Lorne for fine purvey. Our thanks to all who attended at the Church and Graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection for Mid Argyll Hospital raised over £475.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – Cherished memories of Colin, much loved husband and father, died June 9, 2014.

Forever with us.

-Tottie and family.

MACMILLAN – In memory of our beloved daughter Jane, died June 10, 2017.

Always in our hearts and minds. With love there is no ending.

– Jen and Charlie.