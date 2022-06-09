A piping welcome for the Waverley’s return

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A warm and musical welcome greeted the Waverley’s first arrival in Tarbert this year.

The paddle steamer’s return to Loch Fyne was heralded by the Loch Fyne Pipe Band on Friday June 3 with performances both shoreside and onboard.

Lead drummer Brian Hastings said: ‘We were invited by Tarbert Harbour Authority to welcome the Waverley as we have a standing arrangement to play when she comes in – either as a band or with a single piper, however, this time we played her in, played on board and then played her away a few hours later.

‘We had a few members missing, but turned out five pipers and five drummers, which is actually a nice number for the size of the pier.’

These performances were the first of a busy weekend for the band, which included platinum jubilee celebrations in Tarbert and Kilberry, a surprise 60th birthday party for their own drummer Lesley Kean and a performance at the home of Lady Campbell Byatt whose granddaughter Emma Byatt was performing with the band for the first time.

Brian added: ‘It was a very busy, but successful, weekend for us and we look forward to more performances this year.’

The Waverley’s next visit to Tarbert will be on Wednesday June 22 when she makes the first of her weekly calls, offering an afternoon cruise on Loch Fyne towards Ardrishaig.