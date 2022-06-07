Year ban for driver who gave boss a lift while drunk

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A man who was working on Islay has lost his driving licence after driving his boss home while drunk.

Craig Scott, aged 34, of 6 Caledonian Court, Falkirk, admitted driving on the A846 on May 15, when he appeared at the May sitting of the Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

Police officers found the van broken down near to Bowmore. Both the owner and Scott were there; the officers noticed Scott’s speech was slurred and he failed the roadside breath test.

At Bowmore Police Station, his breath-test gave a reading of 54 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Scott was not legally represented in court. He told Sheriff Patrick Hughes: ‘It was just a mistake.’

He was fined £350, with a victim surcharge of £20, and banned from driving for 12 months.