Volunteers needed to help Argyll charity feed millions

An Argyll-based global charity has this week issued an appeal for volunteers to help it feed more than two million children.

Mary’s Meals was founded by Argyll fish farmer Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow in 2002 to provide food in schools in some of the poorest countries.

The first shop the charity opened was in Lochgilphead and it now has seven outlets across Scotland and has provided meals to 2.2 million children in schools around the world, including in six countries affected by brutal conflict, such as Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen.

With many people in the UK affected by the cost of living crisis, the charity is highlighting that residents in Argyll and Bute can choose to donate their time as one of the ways of supporting Mary’s Meals.

Supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals Morven McGillivray said: ‘We know that many people who would like to donate to Mary’s Meals may find that difficult to do this year with the cost of living crisis.

‘It costs just eight pence for us to provide a meal to a hungry child, so even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference.

‘Volunteering is a wonderful way to get involved in our work. Every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals, allowing them to gain an education and look to a much brighter future.’

It costs just £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year.

For 20 years, Mary’s Meals has been able to reach children in the world’s poorest and most difficult locations because of the kindness and relentless hope of its supporters.

The charity’s founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow added: ‘When we set out on this path we were overwhelmed by people’s goodness in donating – and that’s been the story ever since.

‘I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of those children, for every bit of hard work, for every gift given, for all those unique things each person brings to this enormous Mary’s Meals’ table.’

For more information about volunteering with Mary’s Meals visit https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer