An impressive mix of running and sailing brought adventurers to Jura in a celebration of Scotland’s west coast.

The Scottish Islands Peaks Race comprises teams of sailors and fell runners, both youth and adult, and is held annually on and around the west coast.

The race starts in Oban with a short hill run, then a sail to Salen on Mull, a run over Ben More, sail to Craighouse on Jura, run the Paps, sail to Arran, run Goat Fell, then sail to Troon. The race takes three to four days and caters for multihulls, racers and cruisers.

Each team consists of five – usually two runners and three sailors – and there is an all rounders class for sailors who can run or runners who can sail, and a class for youths, with the assistance of a few adults.

Including local sailor Steven Forteith, the overall winners this year were team Tangaroa, which completed the course in 38 hours. Also in the team were: Des Balmforth, skipper; Nicolas Le Clanche, crew; and Robin Wilkins and David Wallace, runners.

Photograph: Local sailor Steven Forteith was part of the winning Tangaroa team at this year’s Scottish Islands Peaks Race. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. NO_T22_ScottishIslandsPeaksRace_Tangaroa