Consultation day for Port Ellen ferry terminal upgrade

Plans for vital improvement works at Port Ellen’s ferry terminal are to be scrutinised by islanders as part of a major investment programme.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is hosting a community engagement event in Ramsay Hall, Port Ellen to update people on proposed improvements and upgrades at the terminal.

The event on Wednesday June 22 will see engineers from CMAL and its partner consultant firm Mott MacDonald join with CalMac and Transport Scotland representatives to discuss design options with residents and business owners.

The consultation will be a drop-in event with people welcome to visit any time from 3pm to 6pm.

A new terminal building will be constructed during the development project and increases will be made to the vehicle marshalling area and staff and visitor parking.

It also aims to improve port operations for commercial use and passenger access to vessels.

In order to come up with the best design for the upgraded terminal engineers are carrying out a number of studies including wave monitoring surveys.

The preferred option is likely to be approved towards the end of 2022, followed by a two-year programme of design, consents and procurement and then construction works from 2024 to 2026.

CMAL senior civil engineer Paul Colenso said: ‘Significant investment is required at Port Ellen and our plans are designed to strengthen the resilience of the harbour to support ferry services and other port activities, as well as improve passenger experience.

‘Ferries are an essential service for islanders to support their day-to-day lives, and visitor demand is on the rise.

‘Islay is one of Scotland’s tourism hot spots and is home to several of the best-known whisky distilleries, which have significant freight requirements.

‘After several months of engineering planning and surveys, we’re now in a position to share proposals and design options for upgrade of the ferry terminal with the community and seek their feedback.

‘The community engagement event is an opportunity for islanders and stakeholders to engage in the process and find out how ferry infrastructure will be improved.’

The plans for Port Ellen form part of a 10-year programme of investment by CMAL, backed by £580 million from the Scottish government.

In addition to the Port Ellen terminal upgrade a traffic management improvements project will improve traffic and pedestrian management at the current terminal with work planned for July/August 2022, with minimal impact on the ferry service.

Also, the Islay vessels-enabling project will upgrade pier infrastructure at Port Ellen, Port Askaig, Colonsay and Kennacraig to enable two new vessels to moor and berth.

Work includes fender modifications at all four locations; dredging at Port Ellen, Kennacraig and Colonsay to deepen berths; pier strengthening at Kennacraig; a new wider linkspan at Port Ellen; and mooring aid installation at Port Askaig on behalf of Argyll & Bute Council. Pre-construction work is ongoing and scheduled to be completed by summer 2023. Construction will be completed by autumn 2024.