New street signs installed across Mid Argyll

The replacement of faded and rusty street signs in Mid Argyll is progressing well according to a report presented on Thursday June 2 to Argyll and Bute Council.

But rising costs mean fewer bins than planned will be installed.

The council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee heard that a £200,000 programme for the new signs and bins was well underway, with plans also in place for other areas.

Almost 500 new signs are earmarked for the project, with directional signs being written in both English and Gaelic.

Executive Director Kirsty Flanagan said: ‘At the council meeting on June 24, 2021, the council allocated £200,000 to replace street litter bins and key road signs.

‘This was intended to help reduce future budget pressures for replacements of bins and signs and would also help to enhance the streetscape and general appearance of the area by refreshing the street furniture.

‘This funding has focused on replacing signs based on condition and road hierarchy, with a focus on directional and speed signs (and where required the posts supporting signs).

‘We have been able to replace signs which were faded and rusted, work which we would not otherwise have been able to do through existing budgets.

‘Costs vary according to the size of signs and what other infrastructure is required. The available funding has provided for a package of nearly 500 new signs across the council area.

‘The programme of installations is progressing well in the western areas (including Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands) and signs are on order for the eastern areas.’

Ms Flanagan also gave an update on the installation of new bins across the area, although the numbers have declined from original projections due to increasing costs.

She added: ‘At the budget meeting on February 24 the council allocated £100,000 for a litter bin replacement programme and infrastructure, providing new, better bins across the area where required due to condition or need, and with a focus on town centres and prominent locations, to support cleaner communities.

‘The bin programme will focus on bin replacements and, where possible, combining multiple bins to improve the street scape, with a view to supporting and managing staycations and increased visitor numbers.

‘Recently we have seen prices increases across a whole range of sectors – the current estimate is that the £100,000 budget will now provide a total of 156 bins in total. This is a reduction from the 196 estimated in February when the budget was allocated.’