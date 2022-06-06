Happy sailing after two years of cancellations
Three years since they were last on the road together, Inveraray’s senior citizens were delighted with an excursion to Loch Lomond as part of the town’s Wednesday Club.
The club’s annual trip was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, so the members were pleased to not only be on the road again, but this time also on the water with a Loch Lomond cruise from Balloch.
This was followed by a visit to Loch Lomond Shores and then a meal at The Stables restaurant in Balloch.
The club will resume after the summer, in October, and new faces are always welcome.