A model regatta for Tarbert
Visitors to Tarbert Regatta on Saturday June 4 will have the chance to enjoy some sailing while keeping their feet firmly on dry land.
The Mid Argyll Radio Sailing club has issued an open invitation for people to try their hand at sailing model boats.
Whether to spectate or take part, everyone is welcome to the event at Tarbert Marina at the marina east car park, at the stone jetty between 3pm and 4pm alongside the Tarbert Regatta.
A spokesperson for the club said: ‘People will also be able to see the beautifully detailed radio controlled model of the King George V steamer. All this of course, as with all sailing, is weather permitting.’