A bus-load of fun for nursery children

The early years children from Badden Farm nursery celebrated being back on the road with a visit to West Coast Motors.

‘It is wonderful to be able to take the children out and about again,’ said nursery manager Jennifer Campbell. ‘We were all made very welcome by the staff at West Coast Motors; our thanks to all of them for making it such a special outing for the children.’

During the trip to the Ardrishaig depot on Thursday May 26 the children were able to see a coach up on the hydraulic ramps being serviced, and the depot’s large bus wash system.

Jennifer aded: ‘There’s no doubt the highlight of the day was the automatic wheelchair ramp the buses use; all the children were treated to a ride on the ramp, much to their delight.’