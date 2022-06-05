Wardens recruited as thousands of camper vans return to Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Four new wardens are being recruited to oversee tourist activity in Argyll and Bute this summer.

In a report discussed by the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee at its meeting on Thursday June 2 Executive Director Kirsty Flanagan said: ‘Four wardens are being recruited to cover the whole council area.

‘The wardens will cover the 120 car parks that the council is responsible for together with a number of other sites that appear to be subject to littering. Positive comments have been received from the public on the work of the wardens.’

A staycation officer has also started work with the council and is managing a variety of initiatives to ensure safe and positive use of the area by tourists.

The officer will be in post until the end of March 2023, while the warden posts currently being recruited for will run until October 2022.

Ms Flanagan added: ‘The staycation project officer was also recruited and started on April 4.

‘The officer will manage a variety of projects, engaging with communities, partners and businesses on littering, signs, provision of toilets, parking for motorhomes, and waste disposal development funding applications.’

The report also stated that the majority of staycation facilities in the area were set up and operational: ‘All public toilets are open. In 2021 stickers were designed and rolled out for all public toilets offering a link to the waste water disposal facilities map on our website to prevent irresponsible disposal in public toilets which are still in use.

‘Through funding from the staycation budget, 11 temporary toilets have again been deployed by contractor at five locations (Westport, Bridge of Orchy, Glen Orchy, Kilchurn Castle and Victoria Bridge). This includes maintenance checks on a daily basis.’

Ms Flanagan added: ‘It is worth pointing out that while there were literally thousands of campervans and campers across Argyll and Bute in 2021, the vast majority of these were responsible and respectful to our environment and communities.

‘This was no doubt as a result of the communication and physical interventions put in place in 2021 and the fact that the vast majority of tourist facilities are now fully operational, albeit hampered by staff shortages.

‘It was therefore imperative that we revisited these interventions for 2022/23. Many of the interventions are already in place for 2022/23.’