New life planned for Inveraray’s Royal Bank building

Plans have been lodged to convert an Inveraray town centre building, which has lain empty for seven years, into residential accommodation throughout.

The proposal for the Royal Bank House in Church Square would also see renovations carried out to the property and an extension built to the three-storey house.

Mr and Mrs Stuart and Victoria Campbell have now lodged their plans with Argyll and Bute Council, whose planning officers are expected to reach a decision by late July.

A supporting statement said that the existing property consisted of residential accommodation on the first and second floors, with offices on the ground floor.

The statement by planning agents REM Associates said: ‘The building is currently not listed, with limited garden space to the rear with access on to the avenue. The area in front of the property is given over to on-street parking.

‘The proposal is to return the whole building to residential use by change of use of the ground floor from commercial to residential and form a three-storey residential property.

‘The renovation is extensive as the building has been unoccupied for seven years, which has caused extensive water damage to the internal fabric and rot. The roof and external walls are in a bad state of repair.

‘The client is now looking to completely overhaul the roof and repoint all the external stone walls to prevent any further water ingress.’

It continued: ‘The proposal will cover the replacement of all the existing timber sash sand case windows with new aluminium double glazed sash and case windows, this is to future proof any future heat loss and maintenance costs, whilst retaining the window design and openings.

‘The design proposal is to utilise the unused attic spaces to form larger living accommodation and removal of one of the rear chimneys and associated pitched attic roof to create external elevated balcony living space.

‘This is to compensate for the lack of garden ground. The elevated position to the rear does not directly overlook any neighbouring properties and is well hidden from the main street coming through Inveraray.’

The statement added: ‘The proposed design and the renovation of this property will bring back to life a building that has been neglected for many years and maintain a family presence in the town of Inveraray.

‘The proposed extensions will make the living accommodation more modern and create an updated family living accommodation, whilst retaining many of the building’s original features that are important to the client and to Inveraray.’