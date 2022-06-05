Inveraray celebrates completion of new community homes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Pupils from Inveraray primary school joined the leader of Argyll and Bute Council to officially open a development of 10 new community homes in the town.

The Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) development was built by Mull-based construction company TSL and was officially opened on Thursday May 26 by Councillor Robin Currie and the school children who chose to name the development after the nearby site of a prehistoric fort Dun Na Cuaiche.

The new development is made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, a three-bedroom bungalow and a three-bedroom detached house, with some of the properties having been adapted to meet particular needs.

The homes have all been designed to greener energy standards, which includes the provision of air source heat pumps.

The total overall project cost was £1.9 million and was delivered through a funding partnership of £1,130,000 from the Scottish government, £120,000 from Argyll and Bute Council, and £660,000 invested from ACHA.

The new tenants were handed their keys by Councillor Currie to the music of the pipes of Stuart Liddell, founder and pipe major of the world champion pipe band Inveraray and District.

Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The delivery of affordable housing in Argyll and Bute remains a priority for the council and I am delighted to officially open Dun Na Cuaiche.

‘We want our communities to thrive. Providing low carbon, good quality homes for future generations not only adds to the long-term economic success of the area, it contributes to a climate-friendly Argyll and Bute. We hope tenants will be very happy in their new homes.’

Alastair MacGregor chief executive of ACHA added: ‘After the challenges of the last two years with Covid-19 it’s great to be back to normal, building much-needed homes.

‘I’m delighted that, with the support of our partners the Scottish government and Argyll and Bute Council, we are able to continue to meet housing need with this development in Inveraray.’