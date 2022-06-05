Achnamara’s hall returns to the centre of village life

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Knapdale village is to reap the rewards of a hard-fought effort to refurbish a vital community resource.

The Achnamara village hall was facing exorbitant costs that the community could not match when, in 2021, an application to Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) yielded a £30,000 grant for refurbishment and insulation.

Now, thanks to the funding and the hard work of volunteers, the hall will reopen on Saturday June 18 and return to its role of hosting a wealth of community events.

Achnamara village hall chair Kerrien Grant explained: ‘The hall was built in the 1950s by the residents of the new forestry village of Achnamara, but, like many village halls of its time, it had minimal insulation, and over time became draughty and notoriously cold in the winter.

‘It took a lot of heating, and one of the main operating costs was electricity to keep the hall warm during events.

‘With electricity costs rising so dramatically, this became a real problem, but the cost of insulating and draught-proofing the hall was prohibitive for such a small community.’

In late 2021 HIE launched a one-off, competitive fund for communities to invest in heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures for community buildings: The Greening Community Assets Fund.

Achnamara Community Trust SCIO applied for a grant to insulate the village hall and heard in January 2022 that it had been awarded the maximum available.

Kerrien added: ‘Our community has also recently been awarded an Argyll and Bute Council community grant to help us get new activities running, including film nights, yoga, skiff rowing and craft days, over the coming year.’

Pre-Covid, Achnamara Village Hall was at the heart of community life on the Knapdale peninsula.

Now that the insulation work is complete the refurbished hall will again host regular activities including table tennis, circuit training, ‘Stitch-up’ craft group, singing, ‘Pop-up Pub’, Second Sunday Supper and its regular Saturday coffee morning ‘Café Connect’.

One-off events are held through the year too, and the hall is also available for hire for private events.