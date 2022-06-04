Red Star on course for promotion

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead Red Star Football Club, which look likely to have secured promotion to the SAFL Premier Division for the first time, will complete their season on Saturday June 4, having kicked off with the Summer Cup last June.

The season has been a frustrating one, with several matches having to be rescheduled due to Covid issues, however, Star have stuck at it and now look likely to have secured promotion.

Last week’s dramatic late 3-2 win against Baljaffray ensured Star will be guaranteed at least a top three finish. The top two teams in the league are guaranteed promotion but, with the likelihood of teams in the top division moving on, as many as four teams could be promoted to the top flight.

To guarantee the second promotion spot, Star must beat runaway league leaders Arthurlie whose only dropped points in the league came when Red Star secured a 2-2 draw in Barrhead back in October. Since then Arthurlie have gone on to win all three domestic competitions, so a tough challenge awaits Red Star.

The game is being played at the Lochgilphead Joint Campus. Kick off 1pm.