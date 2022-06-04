Investment means timber lorries will bypass Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Timber haulage will be able to bypass Tarbert thanks to new infrastructure investment announced on Monday May 30.

Scottish Forestry has awarded more than £1 million for projects to improve Argyll’s timber transport infrastructure, including work to improve the B8024 at Inverneil Hill and at Glen Ralloch to enable timber haulage to bypass Tarbert.

Funding also goes towards a new slipway being built at Crossaig on the Kintyre peninsula to allow timber to be transported by sea.

These projects are among a number of improvements to key timber haulage roads in Argyll, taking some of the traffic away from communities.

Announcing the funding, Environment Minister Màiri McAllan MSP said: ‘Scotland’s forestry sector supports around 25,000 jobs and generates over £1 billion to the economy each year.

‘Ensuring we have a sound timber transport network is a key feature to ensure economic benefits continue.

‘The funding promotes timber transport projects that benefit rural communities too.

‘I welcome projects that reduce lorry trips and take timber wagons away from villages and small rural roads.

‘In reaching Net Zero, it is also important that we help the forestry sector decarbonise.

‘I’m therefore very pleased to see new projects coming forward on this and the continued promotion of shipping timber to market.’

The cash boost will see a total of £7 million awarded to a range of timber transport projects across Scotland and is being made through the strategic timber transport fund, which is managed by Scottish Forestry, with funding support from Transport Scotland.