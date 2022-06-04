District news – June 03, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Taynuilt

The owners of a fire-ravaged Argyll hotel have been given permission to demolish part of the building and carry out safety works on the structure.

The Taynuilt Inn was badly damaged in a fire in September 2021, with three fire engines required to tackle the blaze in the early hours of the morning.

Management at the hotel vowed to rebuild in the days following the fire, and Argyll and Bute Council has now given the go-ahead for the partial demolition of the building.

No statutory consultees registered any objections to the application for listed building consent and no comments were received from members of the public.

A council planning officer said: ‘The owner has been in discussions with HES (Historic Environment Scotland) to agree a way forward for the redevelopment of the building with a two phased approach having been agreed.

‘The first phase would be to demolish a small area at the back as proposed in the current application to allow access for mechanical plant to enter the building and safely remove the ruinous roof, joists etc. and make the building safe.

‘Ideally, the owner hopes to retain the main and side elevations of the Inn more or less exactly as they are, but move the kitchen into a sensitively designed rear extension (where the hotel toilets are currently sited at the moment in a flat roofed rear extension).

‘The owner would also be looking to increase the amenity in this area by the creation of an outside eating area with gardens. These future works will come forward by way of further applications for LBC (listed building consent) and planning permission.

‘The owner is aware of the importance of the building to the village of Taynuilt and sees this as an opportunity to rehabilitate the existing building to its former glory, but also to enhance the building which, like a lot of older hotels, has been unsympathetically altered over the years.’

Craignish

An outdoor festival at Craignish will furnish the area’s children with a host of new resources to play and learn in the outdoors.

Craignish Green Day will be held at the village’s Round House on Tuesday June 14 and will be hosted by the school children from 3pm to 6pm.

Included in the fundraising ventures will be the opportunity to buy a young tree which will then be planted by the children in their new forest school area.

The children and their families have been planning the event since last autumn and have been growing vegetables from seeds; these plants will be ready to be planted straight into people’s vegetable patches.

In addition to the vegetables, ornamental plants will be on sale alongside books, cards, jute bags and tickets for the tombola.

Throughout the afternoon an al fresco café will sell botanical lemonade, teas, coffees and freshly baked goods, while a hot-dog stand will be managed by three of the local dads.

Rosneath

Scottish government officers have reversed an Argyll and Bute Council decision to deny a certificate of lawful use to a Rosneath property.

The council decided in late October to refuse the application for a certificate of lawful use by Brian and Christine Farmer for the three-bedroom ground floor flat at 2 Clachan Bridge.

A planning officer from the authority decided that use of the property as a short-term holiday let was not ‘time expired’ from enforcement action.

However, Scottish government planners have now intervened and overturned the decision, ensuring that the property now has its certificate.

A Scottish government reporter said: ‘I am aware of a degree of neighbour complaint about noise and disruption. The significance and extent of this is disputed by the appellants.

This is capable of being an indicator of a different and changed level and degree of use, but is inevitably subjective in its nature.

‘I require to consider the impact on residential amenity objectively in assessing the fact and degree of the impact of use of the property for short term residential lets. The same applies to my approach in respect of the letters of support provided by the appellants.

‘The appellants indicate that, ‘’The property is capable of accommodating up to six people, however the majority of bookings are by couples or groups of three or four adults. The average occupancy is under three adults’’.

‘It is let as an entire unit and is cleaned between stays. Occupancy has been higher in the summer months.

‘Mindful of the distorting effect of Covid restrictions on my ability to reach conclusions that can be confidently relied upon in other times, I sought further information from parties on the use, level and nature of the property in the past and potentially in future. Parties agree that letting use would increase as restrictions lift.

‘Use to the level or frequency set out by me as short term let is capable of being the primary or dominant current use of the property and involving a material change in use from the established use.

‘However, on consideration of the character and residential amenity impacts in the circumstances applicable here, I do not consider that a material change of use has occurred.

‘I find that [the council’s] reason for refusal was not well-founded and therefore conclude that a certificate in the attached terms should be granted.’