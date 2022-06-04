Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – June 03, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It seems apt in the middle of National Volunteers Week to be celebrating the extraordinary efforts of people across Argyll.

The Dunoon Men’s Shed has been awarded the group equivalent of an MBE for its members’ work serving the community while simultaneously combatting isolation.

The Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine group has sent lorries full of aid to Ukraine and this week the group has launched a grand raffle to support the continuation of this vital work.

The Argyll-based charity Mary’s Meals reaches more than 2.2 million hungry children with a daily meal in school around the world and its Lochgilphead shop has played a key role in this in the decades since the charity was founded. This week the charity has launched an appeal for volunteers to help with fundraising.

Fundraising has been a huge part of Jamie Buckley’s life, baking up a storm every week since childhood for her Charity Cake Box that raised thousands for local charities. But now the tables have turned and she desperately needs others to fund treatment to give her back the mobility and speech she has lost through functional neurological disorder.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/catherine-shaw-5?utm_term=Y2QMmK93j