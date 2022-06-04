All set for Dodie’s Cup at Glenralloch
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Tarbert gents return to golfing action this Saturday for Dodie’s Cup with the ladies Stableford on Thursday June 9.
The following Saturday, June 11, the Wee Joe Memorial is being hosted by the MacFarlane family.
The gents’ knockout cups have been drawn and are posted on the notice board.