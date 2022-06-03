Night-time closures for Cairnbaan bridge upgrade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A crucial road link will be closed to allow upgrading works on the Crinan Canal.

The Cairnbaan Swing Bridge will be subject to a number of night-time closures as part of a £4.5 million investment programme to improve the bridge and four lock gates.

Beginning in September, the works will force the closure of the canal a month earlier than it usually shuts to boats for the winter.

Locks 9, 13, 14 and 15 will all be refurbished during the works which are set to be completed in February 2023.

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: ‘At the moment our contractors are still working up the level of detail in terms of closure dates and times.

‘There will be a limited number of night-time closures/managed restrictions on the bridge to facilitate the works, which include draining a substantial stretch of the canal.

‘We are closing the canal to navigation a month early, at the end of September 2022, as outlined in our projected works schedule published in April 2022.’

The upgrading project on the Crinan Canal is part of a £12m capital investment across all Scottish canals.