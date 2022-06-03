Mid Argyll’s Ukraine fundraising steps up a gear

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Lochgilphead appeal group will launch a new, large-scale fundraising campaign on Saturday June 4 in a bid to support the rebuilding of two refugee camps in Ukraine.

The Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine organisers will launch a ‘grand raffle’ to raise funds towards the cost of sending more humanitarian aid vehicles to Ukraine and to support the rebuilding of refugee camps in villages around Mostyska, Lviv in western Ukraine.

The group has sent two 44ft artic lorries and three vans loaded with a variety of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Poland, and has been delighted that the vehicles have all been gifted free of charge, with only a minimal amount spent on fuel.

Group spokesperson Nikki Thompson explained: ‘We have been extremely lucky that these companies and individuals have supported us and donated their vehicles and services free, but we have to be realistic.

‘We can’t rely on their generosity forever, especially as the need for aid looks set to continue for some time to come.

‘That is why we organised this fundraising raffle which will hopefully allow us to self-fund future aid vehicles.’

Support for the ‘grand raffle’ has included the donation of a flight over the Highlands, a tour of Ibrox stadium, a cruise on the Waverley, and 12-year-old single malt whisky.

With various dining experiences, hospitality short breaks, boat hire, and fishing trips also on offer, plus vouchers and family tickets, it has been difficult for the organisers to select a top prize.

Group co-ordinator Amanda Duffy Brown said: ‘It’s very clear that people are connected to the troubles in Ukraine and really want to help.

‘The support for our campaign has been fantastic and the prizes that have been donated to our fundraiser are outstanding. They are all so special we just can’t pick one top prize.’

Tickets for the raffle will be available through the group’s social media page, at D&Ds Lochgilphead, and from the organisers, Amanda and Nikki.

There will also be a ‘Support Ukraine’ stall at the Pier Square Market on Sunday June 19 to coincide with the Waverley’s visit to Ardrishaig.

This will be the last chance to enter the raffle which will be drawn on Tuesday June 21 by Councillor Dougie Philand.