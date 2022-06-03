Jura’s ‘crumbling’ transport needs overhaul

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new report has condemned Jura’s transport infrastructure as ‘crumbling’ and impacting the lives and livelihoods of the island’s 200 permanent residents.

Ferry cancellations, poor road links and limited access to replacement services means getting on or off the island is a challenge for its residents and its many thousands of visitors each year.

The Jura Development Trust (JDT) and Jura Community Council have now compiled a report on how Jura’s ‘crumbling’ transport infrastructure is challenging its growth, and they are appealing to agencies for help to make it better.

The JDT report looks into each of the island’s five lifeline transport links: its one road, its council-run Jura-Islay ferry, its CalMac ferry between the mainland and Islay, the flights from Islay to Glasgow, and the buses connecting these.

Any link in the chain can break, and some aren’t linking up, with costly consequences for travellers.

The survey represents the views of 103 individuals and 22 businesses – almost 50 per cent of the island population – and reports on the gaps in services, and their impact on lives and livelihoods.

‘As a community,’ the report says ‘we are asking Argyll and Bute Council, Transport Scotland, CalMac, and Loganair to work collaboratively to plan and deliver policies which will more adequately serve Jura residents and businesses.’

It calls for faster and better connected transport links between Jura and Islay, as well as Jura and the mainland.

In addition the report asks for more adequate infrastructure to accommodate the projected 28 per cent population growth and the increase in visitors to the island, and for more adequate support systems for crew and staff on the ground.

Currently passengers wanting to get on or off Jura with a vehicle must take two ferries.

One is ‘the big ferry’, run by CalMac on the busy two-hour crossing between Kennacraig and Port Ellen or Port Askaig on Islay.

The second is ‘the wee ferry’, run by Argyll and Bute Council, shuttling 500m across the Sound of Islay between Port Askaig and Feolin on Jura.

From Feolin, almost every vehicle must take Jura’s only road, the single track A846, maintained by the council.

It is eight miles to Craighouse and Keils in the south, home to most Jurachs plus Jura’s shop, hotel, pub, brewery, whisky and rum distilleries.

It is 12 miles to the second largest settlement, Knockrome, and 25 miles all the way up to Inverlussa and Ardlussa, and a gin distillery, in the north.

Foot passengers can also fly from Islay Airport (16 miles from Port Askaig) to Glasgow via Loganair, or to Oban and Colonsay.

Passengers and cyclists can opt for the direct, fast passenger ferry, run by a private contractor, between Tayvallich and Craighouse, but it is seasonal, operating from March to September.

To make these connections by public transport there are timetabled buses on Jura, Islay, and the mainland, run by different operators.

Islanders may rely on a combination of these to get to school or work every day, or hospital, meetings and events, or to receive visitors and supplies – anything that normal life and livelihoods require.

Disruption by weather, breakdowns, delays, traffic, or other, can mean missed connections, appointments, deliveries, and bookings, as well as decreased revenue, increased cost, and strandings.

The questions for which the report seeks answers include: when are these disruptions acceptable or unacceptable? Who should pick up the tab?

For years, people on Jura have adopted and adapted to the challenges; now they are saying these are getting too much and they are demanding changes.

Responding broadly to the report, an Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: ‘It’s fantastic to see Jura growing as a community, and we will continue to support residents and businesses as much as funding allows.’