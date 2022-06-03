Clean sheets for Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll as Fraser scores hat-trick

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Saturday May 28

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup 2nd Round – southern section

Kyles Athletic 3 Fort William 0

Kyles Athletic scored three times in the second half to beat Fort William 3-0 in their 3pm throw-up at Tighnabruaich.

Scott MacDonald got the opener on 64 minutes and, when referee Des McNulty awarded the hosts a penalty on 71 minutes, Ross MacRae stepped up to score from the spot.

Finan Kennedy completed the scoring with five minutes remaining.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 Bute 0

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Bute 5-0 in their 1pm throw-up at Peterson Park.

GMA settled into the game with Ewen Fraser scoring on four minutes and again on 19 minutes. Calum McLay made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time and Brian Slattery added a fourth five minutes into the second half.

Ewen Fraser completed his hat-trick on 54 minutes to round off a good afternoon for the Glasgow side.

Postponed

Kilmallie v Inveraray

It was Kilmallie’s designated free Saturday so their tie against Inveraray was put back a week to Saturday June 4.

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup – second round

Inveraray 5 Inverness 1

Inveraray produced a clinical first half performance to beat Inverness 5-1 in their noon throw-up at a warm Winterton.

Inveraray got off to a great start with Campbell Watt scoring on two minutes after playing a one-two with Allan MacDonald.

Lewis Montgomery, back from suspension, found space to add a second on 24 minutes and, with Inveraray turning on the style, Campbell Watt added a third a minute later before Fraser Watt, collecting a ball forward, scored on 26 minutes. Watt went on to complete his hat-trick on 33 minutes following some good forward play to make it 5-0 at the break.

The visitors scored the only goal of the second half – Ruaridh Hughes on 75 minutes.

Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan had an effort disallowed before Inverness player Charlie MacDonald was sent off by referee Graham Fisher a minute from time.

Mowi South Division 1

Col Glen 6 Cruachanside 1

Col Glen go top of the division after beating Cruachanside 6-1 at Glendaruel.

A quick-fire double from Andrew MacVicar on 11 and 13 minutes gave Col Glen early control. Scott MacVicar made it 3-0 at the break with an effort on 38 minutes and Chris Blair’s strike on the hour made it 4-0.

When referee Deek Cameron awarded Cruachanside a penalty on 65 minutes, Alexander Kilmurray took responsibility and scored. Jamie MacVicar’s effort on 70 minutes and a hat-trick goal from Andrew MacVicar five minutes later completed the 6-1 win.

Postponed

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Tayforth

The Glasgow Mid Argyll colts and Tayforth will have their game at Paterson Park rescheduled.

Kyles Athletic v Ballachulish

The game between the Kyles Athletic juniors and Ballachulish at Tighnabruaich will be played at a later date.

Mowi south division 2

Inveraray 1 Kilmory 1

The Inveraray second team and Kilmory drew 1-1 in their 3pm throw-up at the Winterton.

Both goals were scored in the first half with Inveraray, who missed an earlier penalty, leading through Nicholas Crawford’s conversion from a second spot-hit award.

This derby was tousy at times and goalscorer Crawford was sent off on 39 minutes.

Scott Cameron levelled near the break but Kilmory were unable to use their one-man advantage to get a winner.

Uddingston 0 Strachur-Dunoon 9

Strachur-Dunoon were too strong for Uddingston, winning 9-0 at Dunoon Stadium.

Ross MacDonald was on fire with an early hat-trick with goals on 20, 26 and 32 minutes with Hayden Thomas finding the net on 29 minutes to make it 4-0.

Cameron Middleton scored either side of half-time on 41 and 49 minutes to put Strachur-Dunoon out of sight.

Mark Rooney on 69 minutes, Roddy Cairns on 82 minutes and Andrew Wilson on 86 minutes completed the 9-0 rout.

Women’s Camanachd Association

Badenoch 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Badenoch beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 in their 3pm throw-up at the Dell.

Rhona McIntyre scored twice and Hope Borthwick the other.

Scottish Sea Farms extends sponsorship

Scottish Sea Farms has agreed to extend its sponsorship of the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup for a further three years, with the 2022 final between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Kyles Athletic taking place at Peterson Park, Yoker, on Saturday June 25.

This will be the first time the trophy, first played for in 1879 and the oldest of its kind in shinty, has returned to its historic home since 2010.

Scottish Sea Farms has been main sponsors since 2018 and contribute £3,300 annually to the cost of staging the event.

The company will also offer a free leather shinty ball to the first 250 spectators through the gates, along with goodie bags and raffle prizes for those attending the pre-match lunch.

Glasgow Mid Argyll make their first appearance in the final for 35 years, on their own pitch, and they will be tested against the current holders Kyles Athletic.

Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher said: ‘Shinty is woven into the fabric of the communities in which we work and live, with the Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup the pinnacle of its sporting calendar.

‘Committing a further three years of support is our way of helping ensure both the much-enjoyed cup final and the wider game continue to thrive for generations to come.’

Recent finals have been staged outside of Glasgow, most recently at Taynuilt. However, with a new centre for traditional field sports planned for Peterson Park, the 2022 cup final returns to the city.

This follows work by Glasgow Mid Argyll, Glasgow Gaels GAA and a local football club, in partnership with Glasgow Life which runs Glasgow’s culture and leisure services, to plan and secure the long-term future of Peterson Park as a centre for traditional field sports after covid-related budget cuts forced its closure in April 2021.

Organisers expect the return to Glasgow will result in a significant uplift in the profile of what will be the 117th Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup Final.

PICS

no_a22InverarayvInvernessAndrewSinclair01. Inveraray’s impressive first half performance saw them beat Inverness 5-1 at the Winterton. Photograph: Andrew Sinclair.

no_a22InverarayvKilmoryAndrewSinclair01. The Inveraray second team and Kilmory drew 1-1 at the Winterton. Photograph: Andrew Sinclair.