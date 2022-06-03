Anne Marie retires from her caring role in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After almost a quarter of a century caring for members of the community in Tarbert and the surrounding area, Anne Marie Robertson made her final visits on Monday May 30.

Speaking about her mum’s retirement from her role as a home-carer, Anne Marie’s daughter Karen-Ann said: ‘She has been privileged to be part of a fantastic team of individuals who work together to provide a high standard of care while being allowed into the homes, hearts and lives of all those she has cared for, while creating special bonds with her clients and families.

‘Tarbert residents have been lucky to have her care, her compassion and her company.’

Anne Marie is looking forward to spending time with her grandson, Owen, as well as her husband John and children Karen-Ann and John Arthur.

Karen Ann added: ‘We wish our mum a long and healthy retirement, although I’m sure she’ll be back for the odd bank shift or two as she won’t sit still for long.’