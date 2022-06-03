Jura takes under-23 title at Jura Fell Race

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A Lochaber doctor beat his own record to win this year’s Isle of Jura Fell Race on Saturday May 28.

For the first time, the winning time in the event, which is one of the toughest challenges in British hill racing, was under three hours. Finlay Wild crossed the finishing line in two hours, 58 minutes and nine seconds, beating the three hours and five minutes record he set in 2017.

And a young Tayvallich woman achieved an extraordinary feat, winning her age category in her first attempt at the race.

Jura MacMillan, aged 22, won the under-23 female category and said: ‘It was absolutely amazing to take part in the Jura Fell race this year alongside some of the best Scottish fell runners. After two years of the race being cancelled, this year felt extra special.

‘The race brings so much to the island and is made possible with the amazing support of the Jura community. I felt so welcomed and looked after on the island during the weekend. The combination of great race organisation by Emily and Nicol bringing racers over on the passenger ferry added to the experience and made it a really special weekend.

‘However, the most exciting part of this race was its uniqueness compared to other hill races due to the extremely technical terrain and island setting. With the stunning weather, I got amazing views during the race and the atmosphere was amazing. Finlay Wild beating his own record to win the race was an astonishing achievement.’

Jura is looking forward to competing in the popular event again and still has one ambition to achieve – she has yet to beat the time set by her mum Susannah who has run the race three times.

Tayvallich’s Jura MacMillan won the under-23 female category. no_a22JuraMacMillan01