Man rescued after late-night fall into Loch Fyne

A man was rescued from the waters of Inveraray harbour late on the evening of Monday May 30.

Inveraray coastguard rescue team and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene after the man fell from his dinghy.

Before the emergency services arrived, however, the man was pulled from Loch Fyne and onto a boat by a member of the public, reported locally to have been a barman employed at Inveraray’s George Hotel.

Police Scotland, the ambulance service, Inveraray coastguard and HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter all attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Inveraray coastguard said: ‘The rescue team was tasked to reports of a person in the water at Inveraray pier on Monday evening. The casualty had been assisted onto a boat by a member of public.

‘Rescue helicopter 151 arrived on scene and carried out an initial assessment of the casualty; no further treatment was required. Once R151 had departed the team stood down.

In a Coastal Emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.