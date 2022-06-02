‘Inspirational’ Port Ellen primary wins national accolade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Port Ellen primary school has won a prestigious award in a UK-wide competition recognising excellence in education.

The Islay school has received a silver award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year.

The awards celebrate excellence in education and recognise the life-changing impact that an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

Port Ellen received recognition for its commitment to achieving excellence for all, enabling pupils to flourish in an environment that values every child, promotes high expectations and provides opportunities for achievement.

The school has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year.

Head teacher at Port Ellen Primary School Maureen Macdonald said: ‘At Port Ellen primary we endeavour to provide an education that enables all our children, from early years right through to primary seven, to acquire and develop the skills, knowledge and attributes needed to thrive in and to shape our ever-changing world.

‘We aim to give our learners the confidence to develop and celebrate their individuality and creativity and to help them see their worth and value in society.

‘I feel so privileged to work alongside passionate, conscientious staff and so proud of everyone within the school community who collectively support our children to be the best they can be and to realise their potential. That’s what makes the difference.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘The Pearson national awards are widely recognised for celebrating the best educators in the country, so it is wonderful news that Port Ellen primary has been selected for a prestigious silver award.

‘Teachers play a vital role in our young people’s lives.

‘From their earliest school days right through to their senior years, a good teacher can have a massive impact.

‘They can help young people grow in confidence and, with the right encouragement and teaching methods, they can inspire our young people to achieve their goals.

‘I am extremely proud of everyone at Port Ellen for the commitment they continue to provide pupils on a daily basis and I wish them all the very best as they progress through to the gold awards.