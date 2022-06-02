Ardrishaig pupils’ compassion rewarded with free sail on the Waverley

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

An exchange of messages, art and gifts between Argyll school children and their Ukrainian counterparts has attracted the attention of people throughout Scotland and led to an exciting invitation.

Pupils from Ardrishaig primary school will jump onboard when the Waverley paddle-steamer docks in the village on June 19 following the offer of a free sail from its owners in return for their kindness.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple read about the children’s exchange of drawings, cards and home-made gifts with the Ukrainian school children who have fled the war-torn country and sought refuge in a Polish school.

He told the organisers of the Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine group: ‘I see from the Facebook page that pupils from Ardrishaig primary school have been helping the group’s efforts; I would like to offer any pupil from the school the chance to travel free with a parent on the Waverley from Ardrishaig.’

Ardrishaig primary class teacher Jill MacGilp was delighted by the offer: ‘We are delighted Mr Semple has offered a trip on the Waverley for the children of Ardrishaig primary school in response to their efforts of writing letters and drawing pictures for their Ukrainian friends.’

Mrs MacGilp added that one of the aims at Ardrishaig was to look out for each other, locally, nationally and globally and by doing this the children have more than achieved that aim.

A spokesperson for the Ukraine Appeal group, who helped organise the school exchange, said: ‘We are happy the youngsters’ hard work has been recognised through our social media page; we are very appreciative of Mr Semple’s generous offer inviting the children aboard the Waverley.’

The Waverley attracted a lot of attention on her last visit to Ardrishaig and the pier head was packed to capacity with passengers and spectators reminiscent of days gone by.

It is fully expected that the scene will be repeated on June 19 when she comes alongside Ardrishaig Pier on her Jubilee visit and the market stalls at Pier Square will add to the festivities.