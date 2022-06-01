Appeal to trace missing man whose car was found in Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police officers are appealing for information which could help trace missing man James Clacher whose car has been found in Arrochar.

The 53-year-old is from Bellshill and was last seen around 4pm on Monday May 30 in Airdrie.

His black Suzuki Swift car has since been found at the Loch Long car park in the Arrochar area and enquiries are ongoing to establish his subsequent movements and to trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and bald and is thought to have been wearing grey cargo style trousers, a black jacket and black trainers.

Sergeant Kenny Gilroy of Coatbridge police station said: ‘We are concerned for James’s welfare and would urge anyone with information or who believes they may have seen him to get in touch.

‘This includes anyone who may have heard from him in his home area of Lanarkshire or anyone who has been in the area of Loch Long and believes they may have seen him.

‘If you can help please call 101, quoting 0985 of May 31.’

Concerns are growing for missing man James Clacher after his car was found in Arrochar.