Red Star’s youngest shine in Dunoon
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Lochgilphead’s Red star team of primary one to four footballers headed to Dunoon for the town’s festival of football on Saturday May 21.
Coach Fraser Knox was delighted with the youngsters’ team spirit. He said: ‘All had an excellent time – lots of good football and fun on offer. It was Dunoon’s first festival and our children will be more than happy to head back.’