First home match for new Red Star girls’ team

On Sunday May 22 Campbeltown’s primary six and seven footballers came to Lochgilphead’s astro pitches to play against Red Star girls in what was the hosts’ first home game.

There were perfect conditions for a successful event as the weather kept dry and the girls showed real determination to have a good day with lots of fun and skill on show.

They played three 15-minute games then had lunch and afterwards the teams were mixed up.

Coach Fraser Knox said: ‘Mixing the teams up is great for them all; the spirit and positivity from all the girls in both teams is a credit to both clubs.

‘Our girls are now really looking forward along with the other Red Star teams heading to Campbeltown festival on June 4.’