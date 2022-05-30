Your pictures – May 20, 2022
Healthcare chaplain and Tarbert resident Robert Macleod enjoys amateur photography and particularly likes to showcase the vistas around his home village.
This photograph of an azalea with Tarbert in the background was taken with Robert’s old Sony A350 SLR camera.
Robert said: ‘I love taking photographs – the nearest thing to a hobby I have; I would never claim to be photographer. Taking photographs of the local landscape is always a pleasure as it presents so much variety and colour. Mid Argyll is a beautiful part of Scotland.’
if you have a photograph that you would like to share, please send it in to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk