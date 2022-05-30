Historic township reopens after earthquake damage

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A unique Argyll visitor attraction is to reopen after being forced to close due to earthquake damage.

Auchindrain, the last surviving township in Scotland, which has been preserved as a museum since 1964, closed after the earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit Mid Argyll on November 16, 2021 damaged several of the ageing buildings, and some of the historic structures were considered to be unsafe for public access.

Auchindrain director Bob Clark explained: ‘The earthquake took its toll on a number of our buildings and, as a result, we will have to limit access to guided tours only until the buildings are made safe for visitors.

‘Bail’ Ach’ an Droighinn/Auchindrain Historic Township is normally open all year, but after the earthquake we had to close to the public while we assessed the magnitude of the damage.

‘We have liaised with experts in the fields of building conservation and structural engineering, and now have a plan to make the buildings safe again.

‘We attract thousands of visitors every year who are keen to see and experience what life was like in the past in rural Scotland.

‘There were once thousands of small independent farming communities, known as townships, spread across Scotland, but today Auchindrain is the only remaining living example.

‘We are proud to be able to help people see and enjoy this special, and now unique, part of Scottish history and will continue to work hard to preserve it for the future.

‘It’s a great shame that we cannot welcome guests on a drop-in basis, but feel that this new, temporary, arrangement will enhance the visitor experience and we look forward to continuing to welcome people from across Scotland, the UK and the world.’

The organisation has secured funding from Museums Galleries Scotland to cover the cost of emergency repairs so that the buildings can once again be opened to the public. It is expected that repairs will continue through to the autumn.

Head of collections and visitor services Sharon Martin said: ‘This is a great opportunity for us to try something that has not been done before at Auchindrain.

‘Visitors will be treated to a personalised experience at no extra charge for the tour. We want them to have a memorable time and properly appreciate the rich heritage that Auchindrain represents, but we must not put people or the historic buildings at risk. Guided tours will allow us to do both.’

While the site has been closed to the public conservation work has continued.

One recent and current project has been replacing and rethatching the roof of the house that was once home to the township’s wise woman ‘Beal Poll’ Isabella McCallum.

Everything has been done by the museum’s own staff following traditional methods and utilising locally sourced materials such as heather from a nearby hillside. The process has been documented on social media.

Initially there will be one guided tour at 1.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with the possibility of adding more tour times and days if there is enough demand.

Bookings can be made through the museum’s website at www.auchindrain.org.uk where the latest updated information is published or by calling 01499 618125.