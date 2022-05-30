Exploring the depths of Argyll for art’s sake

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A call has gone out for artists willing to brave the chilly waters of Argyll for their craft.

The Argyll Coast and Islands Hope Spot is seeking eight artists to join its marine residency in July.

The Hope Spot is a community-led celebration of Argyll’s marine natural heritage which encompasses several internationally significant protected habitats.

The organisation is seeking eight artists or designers working in Scotland’s west coast to take part in its summer residency.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to learn, work and play above and below the waves over two weekends in July.

Included in the residency will be swimming and snorkelling tuition; lifesaving open water safety cover; and the opportunity to observe and sketch with tuition from experienced marine artists.

In addition the artists will learn about Argyll’s habitats and species from local ecologists and study marine species and habitats up-close while snorkelling or in tanks.

The residency is open to experienced open-water swimmers and to those newer to the idea.

Participating artists are expected to be from a broad spectrum of creative practices.

Applications can be made at linktr.ee/ArgyllHopeSpot and are due by 10pm on Saturday June 4, with successful and unsuccessful applicants being contacted on Monday June 6.