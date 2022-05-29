New hotel boss swaps Las Vegas for Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The new general manager appointed to run the recently refurbished Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa has left the glitz of Las Vegas for the slightly quieter Inveraray.

Jason Dougan has taken up the reins of the hotel which recently underwent a £765,000 spa overhaul.

His professional background includes 10 years of experience in leadership roles at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and at the city’s M Resort Hotel and Spa where he was vice president of hotel operations.

Jason’s wife Marina will also take up a position at the Inveraray venue, working as a spa therapist.

Jason said: ‘I’m very excited to lead the team at Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa at such an exciting time, and it is an absolute privilege to take up a role in Scotland, which is internationally renowned for its outstanding hospitality.

‘Myself and Merina are proud to be the newest members of the Crerar Hotels family.’

Jason succeeds former general manager Joanna Whysall, who has moved within the Crerar Hotels Group to take up the role of general manager at the soon-to-launch Balmoral Arms.

CEO of Crerar Hotels Chris Wayne-Wills said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Jason and Merina to Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa and the wider Crerar Hotels team. It’s a real coup to appoint people with such a high level of international experience.’