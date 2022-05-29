First school lessons in refurbed pool go swimmingly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead’s newly refurbished swimming pool has hosted its first school lessons, much to the delight of pupils.

Children from Achahoish and Clachan primary schools started swimming lessons on Tuesday May 17 and gave the new facilities a definite thumbs-up.

The two schools joined together for their first hour-long lesson which will be followed by five more.

Headteacher Lucy Blake said: ‘We were the first school group to start lessons in the lovely new building. The children were so impressed with the changing rooms and all the new space.

‘Everyone was feeling the excitement at starting back in the pool and the pupils were beaming from ear to ear as they started their lesson with the pool instructors.

‘Swimming is such a key skill, it brings together physical education with health and wellbeing; we can see the benefits to confidence and communication.’

The children’s response to the refurbished building was equally positive, with the pupils declaring that they liked the new space to get changed and they loved being back in the water with the pool noodles.

A spokesperson for the pool staff added: ‘It was lovely to get back to seeing schools in the pool.’