Science Matters – man’s best friend

Today’s domestic dogs evolved from grey wolves (Canis lupus) in Siberia during the last ice age between 40,000 and 20,000 years ago.

This makes dogs the earliest animal, and one of the few carnivores, to be domesticated by humans.

However, the evolution from wolf to domestic dog took some time, beginning perhaps when scavenging wolves invaded hunter-gatherer camps to devour scraps, and progressing through the ages to the close mutual friendship we see today.

Initially, dogs’ superior eyesight, sense of smell, herding instincts and stamina in the chase, would have assisted our ancestors in hunting large animals, while human camps provided dogs with food and protection from other predators.

This mutualism survived the human transition from hunter-gatherer to farmer some 10,000 years ago, and their accompanying dietary switch from a meat-based to a more starch-rich diet.

While wolves have no genes that code for amylase enzymes essential for digesting starch, today’s domestic dogs have many, and can therefore happily digest dog biscuits and other starchy morsels.

But the genes required for this adaptation would have taken hundreds of years to penetrate the ancient dog population, so how did these committed carnivores transition so rapidly to the new diet?

A recent study at the Bronze Age agricultural village site of Solarolo in Italy (1), where humans and dogs co-existed, investigated this question using coprolites (fossilised dog faeces) dating from around 3,500 years ago found at the site.

Dog DNA extracted from this material, contained traces of sheep, grape and wheat DNA, confirming the dogs’ omnivorous diet. But it also showed that the animals had few copies of the amylase genes required to digest starch, so how did they thrive on the starch-rich diet?

Using the same DNA samples, the scientists characterised the dogs’ gut microbe content – the microbiome.

This revealed a large number of microbe species that produce amylase to break-down starch into sugars for their own consumption.

Since these sugars could also be utilised by the dogs, this adaptive change of the dogs’ microbiome provided a rapid response to the new diet while awaiting the longer-term evolutionary adaptation process.

(1) Rampelli et al. iScience 24, 102816, Aug 20, 2021.