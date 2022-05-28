Saturday May 21 MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup – quarter-finals

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochside Rovers 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 4

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors came from behind to overcome Lochside Rovers 4-2 in their noon throw-up at Ganavan.

GMA were able to field Craig Anderson, who had only played three senior matches this season before suffering a broken finger, on his return from injury.

Lewis Buchanan gave the Oban side a 12-minute advantage and they stayed in front until Ross Brown pulled GMA level on 65 minutes.

It remained 1-1 until the final 10 minutes of the tie.

Ross Brown got his second on 81 minutes to put the Glasgow side ahead for the first time in the match.

Connal MacDiarmid made it 3-1 on 85 minutes with Ross Brown completing his hat-trick a minute from time.

A second from Lewis Buchanan in injury time wasn’t enough for Lochside.

Oban Celtic 0 Strachur-Dunoon 3

Strachur-Dunoon beat the Oban Celtic second team 3-0 in their noon throw-up at Mossfield.

Brandon Wilson on 21 minutes and Ross MacDonald on 42 minutes made it 2-0 at the break with Hayden Thomas completing the scoring 20 minutes from time.

Strachur-Dunoon can now look forward to a semi-final against the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team.

Ballachulish P Kyles Athletic P

The Kyles Athletic juniors were unable to raise a side for their journey to play Ballachulish at the Jubilee Park.

Kyles were deducted two points and the fixture will be rescheduled.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Skye Camanachd 1

Skye Camanachd edged Glasgow Mid Argyll 1-0 in their 1pm throw-up at Peterson Park with Jenna Beaton getting the goal.

Thursday May 19

Kilmory 4 Inveraray 3

Kilmory’s derby meeting with the Inveraray second team was brought forward to Thursday 19 May with a 7pm throw-up. The switch helped attract a healthy crowd and Kilmory started well, getting their reward on 15 minutes when Sandy Leiper’s low strike from range went low by the keeper.

Alex Cunningham added a second on 23 minutes before Inveraray began to pressure the hosts and Nicholas Crawford pulled a goal back a couple of minutes before the interval.

Inveraray continued to press after the restart and Allan MacDonald levelled the tie on 57 minutes.

It was now Kilmory’s turn to go back on the offensive and Euan Gilmour put them back in front on 71 minutes.

Inveraray went for another leveller, but Kilmory picked them off on 78 minutes when Sandy Leiper got his second following a solo run and back-hand finish.

With just three minutes remaining, Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald notched his second to make it 4-3, but this time Kilmory stayed in front.

Kilmory will now face the Bute seconds in the semi-finals.