District news – May 27, 2022

Helensburgh and Gareloch

Plans have been unveiled for two premises to install outdoor seating areas – including Helensburgh’s rugby and cricket club.

The club wants to install an outdoor seating facility with canopies, a pergola, a bar and a barbecue hut as part of its application submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.

The Perch Café in Garelochhead has also submitted a partly retrospective set of plans to convert an off-street parking area into outdoor seating.

The two sets of plans have now gone live in the council’s planning portal, with the public able to view plans and submit comments.

The rugby and cricket club’s planning documents do not contain a design statement, but do have a series of drawings.

These can be viewed by going to the planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and using the reference number 22/00579/PP. A decision is expected from the council’s planning officers by mid-July.

Meanwhile, the Perch owner Charlie Breach, who took over the premises last year, cited concerns about the seating area being used for parking.

He said: ‘I am unaware of the providence, if any exists, for these bays, but believe that outdoor seating may have been used historically in the café’s past.

‘The previous owner of the café business, having observed concerns and disruption caused by vehicles using these bays, created an area of outdoor seating to stop vehicles using them.

‘My family and I took ownership of the business in May 2021 as a going concern and continued to use the area for outdoor seating, only becoming aware that no formal planning permission had been granted for this when applying for a premises alcohol licence in November 2021.’

Mr Breach said that he had sought feedback from the previous owner and his landlady, and that a number of concerns had arisen about off-street parking if it was reinstated.

He added: ‘Vehicles are required to cross the line of pedestrian roadside pavement when leaving or rejoining the road.

‘When parked, all but the smallest cars overhang the line of pavement, causing nuisance to pedestrians, notably pram/buggy and disabled users, including the requirement to step out into the roadway.

‘With no option to turn around, cars exiting the parking bays will need to reverse out onto the [B872] carriageway.’

Cowal

A new history group is looking for enthusiasts in Cowal to join its ranks. The small group of local history amateurs and experts are looking to set up the Cowal Historical Society as a way of sharing knowledge about the many local heritage landmarks across the peninsula through regular meetings and explorations.

Dunoon Grammar School history teacher Derek Darkins explained: ‘There is so much history around here.

‘From prehistoric sites to the establishment of Dalriada and early Christianity, Vikings to Victorians, Cowal is blessed with a wealth of heritage.

‘We are hoping to get regular meetings going around Dunoon, and Cowal more widely, where we can discuss these landmarks, organise site visits and host talks from outside experts.

‘The Cowal Archaeological Society existed up until recent times and they did some fantastic work in charting and recording local history. The book Cowal, A Historical Guide by Elizabeth Rennie is a great starting point for anyone wanting to find out more.’

Residents of Cowal interested in getting involved can contact Derek by email at cowalhistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Furnace

A truly diverse range of goods, art and services is going under the hammer for good causes.

The Ukrainian refugee appeal and the Furnace village hall will be beneficiaries of proceeds from an auction to be held on Friday June 3.

Four tons of gravel, a power washer, a painting by a local artist and locally-made, handcrafted jewellery are among the many lots to bid for.

In addition the auctioneer will oversee the sale of a chance to detonate a blast at the nearby quarry and a guided tour of Inveraray.

Organiser of the Furnace Jubilee Grand Auction Andy Henderson explained: ‘We wanted to do something special for the jubilee weekend and to raise some money for some good causes.

‘We hit on the idea of auctioning a mix of items and experiences, and were delighted at the response from local businesses and individuals offering the most unusual and inventive things.

‘We have already reached our limit on what we can auction. From a beautifully-turned wooden bowl to research for a family tree, a spa day to a hamper, a ukulele to a This Is Your Life bound book, there is something for everyone.’

Auctioneer Kenny Miller added: ‘This will be a light-hearted event, so even if you don’t want to bid, it will be worth coming along just for the fun of it. And you never know what might tempt you.’

The auction takes place from 7.30pm on Friday June 3 in Furnace Village Hall and will be followed by a street party in the village on Saturday June 4 from 1pm.

Organisers are all members of Furnace Community SCIO and proceeds will be split between funds for the Village Hall and the Ukrainian Refugees Fund.

Anyone who would like more details about the items and offers for sale should email Andy Henderson at am.henderson@powdermills.com.