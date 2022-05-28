‘Auspicious debut’ for new Argyll choir

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll’s newest chamber choir has concluded its first summer tour with performances in Inveraray Castle.

The Voices of Argyll choir was delighted when the Duchess of Argyll agreed to Voices of Argyll closing their tour with two performances in the music saloon of Inveraray Castle on Saturday May 21. The choir members were treated to a private tour of the castle and were delighted to receive high praise from tourists from America and China.

Prior to the castle performance the choir had given a pop-up performance next to the Vital Spark in Inveraray, delighting locals and tourists alike on a misty morning. The choir then went on to film in Ardkinglas estate for their music video. The audio recording for this was recorded by Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s engineer Hedd Morfett-Jones.

Choir member Fiona McNab said: ‘I travel from Lochgilphead to Dunoon to sing with the wonderful ladies in the Voices of Argyll Choir.

‘It is amazing standing shoulder to shoulder singing harmonies together. It is wonderful to be singing with such lovely ladies and with such an inspirational leader.’

The choir – whose director Alison McNeill also conducts the National Junior Choir of Northern Ireland, the National Boys Choir and is Assistant Director of RSNO Junior Chorus – began its tour in Dunoon at St. John’s Church to a packed audience with audience members traveling from Glasgow for the choir’s debut.

Choir member Sandy Craig from Dunoon said: ‘Our summer tour was a joy – beautiful locations and so much laughter. Everything I love about singing I have found in this marvellous choral adventure.’

Voices of Argyll plans to launch a children’s choir in September; any children in primary 4-7 are invited to attend an audition workshop on Wednesday June 8 at Dunoon’s Royal Marine Hotel. Adults will be invited to audition for the choir on the same day and should register their interest by emailing info.voicesofargyll@gmail.com.

no_a21VoicesofArgyll01. The Voices of Argyll choir closed its first tour with performances at Inveraray Castle.