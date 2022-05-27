Thought for the Week, May 27 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As I write my ‘thought’ for this week, the rain is pouring down and my poor dog, Poppy, and I are recovering from a very wet walk.

Neither of us minds the rain and, in fact, we are quite grateful for it.

May is a month of colour and it’s the rain that brings the flowers to life. Azaleas, bluebells, magnolias and lots of other plants I don’t know the names of are bursting out all over Argyll.

The manse garden grass is being allowed to grow freely and uncut and lots of little flowers are appearing.

This year, I’m hoping to grow my first tomatoes; I have been given two plants to start me off. Already I am forgetting to water them regularly and they have not yet flowered. I’m also needing to repot them.

Gardening is hard work and needs a certain amount of patience and routine, I’m discovering.

In my last 12 years of ministry, no two days have been the same and there is no set routine, except Sunday services each week.

I like not having a routine and being able to work flexibly. I work from home a lot, which made the lockdowns easier for me.

However, I am enjoying being able to get out and about more and in larger groups.

Like the plants in the garden, people are beginning to re-emerge and life is beginning to flourish once more.

In my role, I am always looking for the signs of new life and trying to nurture where I find it.

I wonder where you are seeing signs of new life appearing where you are. Take a chance and, if you can, get involved when you see it.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland, Skipness linked with Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry.