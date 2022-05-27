Police report – May 27, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Shoplifting

Two male teenagers have been charged with shoplifting from a Lochgilphead store. About 4.10pm on Sunday May 15 at the Bargain Store on Argyll Street a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old selected items from open display before they left the store without making any effort to pay for them.

Both were traced and charged with the offence and issued with recorded police warnings.

Breach of bail

About 12.20pm on Friday May 20 at Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a man breached bail conditions by contacting a woman. The 43-year-old man was charged with the offence and held in police custody for a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving

A man is alleged to have been drink driving in the early hours of Sunday May 22.

At about 3.10am on Main Street, Inveraray, a man was traced within a motor vehicle and after a breath test was found to be over the legal limit.

The 25-year-old was arrested, charged with the offence and released on a police undertaking.