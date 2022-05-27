Patients, staff and families suffer due to understaffed dementia team

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two years after the only specialist in-patient dementia ward in the region closed there is still no consultant in post and no agreement in place to access urgent care beds elsewhere.

The controversial move to close Knapdale Ward in Mid Argyll Hospital in 2020 was bitterly opposed by unions, nursing and medical staff, patients’ relatives and councillors.

But the health board pressed on, moving dementia care entirely to the community, other than in severe cases where in-patients would be placed in the Glasgow area.

However, at a meeting on Wednesday May 25 of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board (IJB) it was confirmed that the vacancy for a consultant in older adult psychiatry had not been filled and that a proposal to use in-patient facilities in Glasgow for people with dementia had been rejected.

The gaping hole this leaves in dementia services is impacting patients, staff and families.

Patient representative Betty Rhodick told The Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I have heard that dementia patients have to have a consultant’s diagnosis; without a consultant in place this slows the allocation of medication that may help a patient, plus the patient may deteriorate in the meantime and this will undoubtedly put strain on the family and carers.’

A psychiatric healthcare assistant, who recently left Mid Argyll’s mental health team, claims the service is haemorrhaging staff who, like him, can no longer cope with the strains of staff shortages.

He said: ‘The lack of staff means more and more is expected of you all the time – there are just no resources. I simply didn’t feel safe at work and couldn’t give the patients the care I wanted to.

‘Since I left in November I know of at least three others who have left and refuse even to come back as bank staff because things are so bad.’

Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand this week raised the issue with the HSCP, saying: ‘We were told that services were in place and clearly they are not.

‘When the closure of Knapdale ward happened it was done on the basis that the community services were to be enhanced, but the teams are not all fully up and running.

‘Given the length of time, which is over a couple of years, can you please let me know why this is the case and when posts will be fully filled.

‘This raises many issues for those who suffer from dementia, who are residents in Argyll.’

In response to the councillor’s enquiry the HSCP’s head of adult services (older adults) Caroline Cherry has confirmed that the consultant post still lies empty and the team is currently short of one nurse.

She added: ‘Following a number of planning and commissioning discussions with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde they are unable, due to capacity and staffing vacancies, to provide a formal pathway at this time for our assessed need of two specialist assessment in-patient admissions per year.’

In the meantime the staff who are in post are bearing the burden and doing all they can to support patients and families facing the severe challenges that dementia brings.

The former psychiatric health worker added: ‘I loved my work when I first started. Initially the staff at the hospital really helped me and were really supportive, but now that’s all changed and the whole place is in a mess.

‘I will never go back and that’s the same for so many of my former colleagues.’