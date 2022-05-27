Dispute over party groupings in new council

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council’s returning leader has rejected criticism from the authority’s SNP group after the Liberal Democrats once again formed a coalition with the Conservatives and some independents to lead the council.

Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Currie was returned to the leader’s post, which he has held since September 2020, on Thursday, at the council’s first full meeting since the elections.

His party will once again be part of The Argyll, Lomond and Islands (TALIG) group, which has ruled the council since the previous election in 2017.

The authority’s SNP opposition group has expressed disappointment that the Lib Dems did not side with it to form a ruling group instead.

The SNP increased its presence on the council from 11 seats to 12 following the May 5 poll, making it the largest single party group in the council chamber for the second term in a row.

SNP group leader Councillor Jim Lynch said he had approached Councillor Currie as soon as the final results were known with a proposal which would have seen the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish Greens and independent councillors come together to form an administration.

The SNP group’s statement accused the Lib Dems of a ‘betrayal’ of the Argyll and Bute electorate.

But Councillor Currie, after being sent a copy of the SNP group’s statement, said: ‘An interesting read and not how I see things on the ground.

‘The Argyll, Lomond and Islands Group, which has been in existence for seven years, is the biggest group, so naturally we formed the new administration.’

Councillor Lynch said: ‘It was really disappointing to see the Lib Dems once again side with the Tories to form an administration.

‘It was clear that with their support or neutrality the SNP were in a position to lead the council and deliver on the policies the voters supported in such great numbers on May 5.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto added her voice saying; ‘It is very frustrating that after such an impressive election victory the SNP have been denied the ability to lead the council.

‘It is even more frustrating that after being strongly rejected by the public the Tories will again be in a position of power.

‘However, with so many strong local champions elected as councillors I know our SNP group will provide serious and constructive opposition.’

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara added: ‘One would have thought that as they slide further and further into electoral oblivion, the LibDems would have realised that the electorate don’t thank parties who keep unpopular minority Tory administration in power.

‘By joining forces with the Tories, the LibDems have revealed their true colours, and I’m sure people of Argyll and Bute will not forget that in a hurry.’

The Conservatives had 10 councillors elected, and the Liberal Democrats five.

Labour and the Greens returned one each, with the remaining seven being independent.

Meanwhile, one of Councillor Currie’s party colleagues also denied reports that the Liberal Democrats had said they would not ‘get into bed’ with the Conservatives.

It had been reported that the statement was made at a hustings in Dunoon and Sandbank, but newly-elected Dunoon Liberal Democrat councillor Ross Moreland denied that was the case.

He told the council meeting: “I have contacted [the news outlet attributed with the claim], because not only was it a misquote, no question was asked.’