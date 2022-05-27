Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – May 27, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

For two years residents and businesses in Lochgilphead have been clamouring for the town to have a post office again – and now an enterprising young family is set to make this happen.

Anna Dudziak’s work as a local postie inspired her, along with her husband and three children, to open the new business and reinstate a service her community badly needed.

In the same period Mid Argyll has witnessed the closure of a vital service that offered a lifeline to patients and families suffering the, sometimes, devastating impact of dementia.

The Knapdale Ward’s closure was hugely controversial at the time, but assurances of enhanced community care were made to appease concerns.

Unfortunately, the hard-working community dementia team still faces huge challenges two years on, and patients, staff and families suffer as a result.

Recruitment in the care sector is problematic throughout the country, but is further impeded by a perceived sense of Lochgilphead being ‘remote’.

While remoteness is very much in the eye, or geographical location, of the beholder, this obstacle to recruitment should be faced head-on with salary incentives and relocation support.

This vulnerable group must be prioritised.