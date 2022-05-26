Saturday May 21 – Shinty Mowi Premiership and National Division

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Kinlochshiel 2

Keith MacRae’s late penalty meant Kinlochshiel recorded a fourth successive victory, beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 at Peterson Park.

Kinlochshiel’s John MacRae scored for the fifth time over the last six matches to give ‘Shiel a 37-minute lead.

However, when referee David Mitchell awarded GMA a penalty a minute after the restart, Calum McLay stepped up to level the match.

And that is the way it stayed until a couple of minutes from time when referee Mitchell again pointed to the spot, but this time for Kinlochshiel. The decision was hotly disputed by GMA, but Keith MacRae held his nerve to score.

Kyles Athletic 0 Kingussie 2

League leaders Kingussie recorded an eighth straight league success when they beat Kyles Athletic 2-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Ruaridh Anderson’s opener came following Savio Genini’s free-hit from the edge of the D on 38 minutes and, although home goalie John Whyte got his hand to Anderson’s shot, he couldn’t keep the ball out.

Roddy Young gave the Kings some breathing space on 41 minutes when he turned the ball home after Savio Genini’s shot had come back off the post.

Inveraray 2 Aberdour 0

Third placed Inveraray scored a goal late in each half to beat Aberdour 2-0 at the Winterton.

Ali MacDonald made it 1-0 on 41 minutes with young Ruaraidh Graham doubling their lead on 83 minutes and Inveraray remain undefeated in the league.